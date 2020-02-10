Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Sarab celebrates Meher's baby shower; Param wants her to stay back with them

In the upcoming episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, Sarab and Param will be seen beaming in happiness as they celebrate Meher's baby shower. Here's what will happen next.

Colors TV popular show Choti Sarrdaarni starring Avinesh Rekhi (Sarabjit Singh Gill) and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Meher Kaur Dhillon) in the lead roles is dishing out some really interesting episodes. While Sarab and Meher are trying to come close to each other, Harleen and others are trying to create differences between the two. In the latest episode we saw how Harleen brainwashed Meher to go back to her maternity home for her delivery. Though initially, she Meher denied saying that she doesn't believe in traditions, she gave into her influences.

Meher went up to Sarabji to request him to allow her to go at Kulwant's place for the delivery. Upon listening to Meher's demand, Sarab was shocked and got furious. He questioned her as to when did she start believing in these old-age rituals. After Meher's explanations, in a fit of anger Sarab tells her to do what she wants as he wouldn't stop her. Later, Sarabjit is seeing decorating the cradle, as without it the baby shower functions will not be able to start.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Meher's baby shower will finally be organised. Despite all the drama, Sarab and Param will celebrate with full enthusiasm. Sarabjit will be seen dancing in merriment as he promises to keep Meher and their newborn happy for all the years to come. Though Param is also happy for Meher, but he learns that her mamma is soon going to leave them for sometime. He gets tad upset of knowing about Meher's temporary exit. He will been seen decorating the cradle beautifully and will request Meher to not leave him and go. He will ask her to stay with them as he cannot live without her.

It would be interesting to see if Sarab and Param's love will be able to hold Meher back or will the traditions become more important to her? What do you think Meher will do next? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

