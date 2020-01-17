Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Sarab, Meher and Dr Sanjana to turn into clowns for Param

Choti Sarrdaarni has been keeping audience hooked to the screens with the Param liver transplant track. Read on to know the latest spoiler right below.

Choti Sarrdaarni starring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi is one of the most popular shows and TRP charts are proof of the same. In the last episodes, we saw that Sarab is facing hard time as he cannot find a liver donor for his son Param. Meher finally learned that Sarab is sad and was hiding about Param's sickness. She will risk her life and her baby's as well and she will donate her liver to Param. Speaking of the upcoming track, Meher, Sarab and Dr. Sanjana will turn as clowns and join Param in his annual school picnic. They will dress up as jokers enter the bus and they will keep feeding and give him medicines on time.

We recently learned that Mala Salariya, who is best known for her roles in Saubhagyavati Bhava and Mahakumbh will be entering the show for a vital role. As per reports, her entry will affect Sarabjit, Param, and Meher as well.

Credits :Pinkvilla

