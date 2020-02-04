Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Sarab opposes Kulwant's wish to keep Meher at her maternal home until delivery

In the upcoming episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, Kulwant and Sarab will come face-to-face as they will have opposing views of Meher's delivery. Here's what will happen.

Choti Sarrdaarni is starring Avinesh Rekhi (Sarabjit Singh Gill) and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Meher Kaur Dhillon) is dishing out some interesting twists and turns to entice the audience. If you're an avid viewer of the show, you might be knowing that the closeness between Sarab and Meher has been growing with each passing day. Recently, Sarabjit inaugurated a children's hospital and named it as Choti Sardarni after Meher. Not only this, he also handed over major part of the hospital's responsibility to Meher. He did so as he is busy in the elections. Harleen gets irked by Sarab's decision.

Now, a tiff with open up between Kulwant and Sarbjit leaving Meher in a dilemma. Well, all this will happen as Kulwant will want Meher to deliver her first child at her maternal home, while Sarab will oppose his decision. Yes, he will say that he doesn't believe in these age-old customs and he wants her delivery to happen at their place. He will also reveal that he will not send her over at her mother's place. This will leave Kulwant extremely angry as she will be staunch on her wish. However, Sarab will leave the decision with Meher and ask her to take the final call. All this drama will leave Meher ina a fix, as she will not be able to decide between Sarab and her mom.

Now it would be interesting to see who will Meher choose between the two? Will Kulwant's beliefs win or will Sarab's pratical thinking? Only time will tell. What are your views on the upcoming track of the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

