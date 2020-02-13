Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Sarab struggles to prove Meher's innocence and get bail

In the upcoming episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, Sarab will put in all the efforts to get her ladylove Meher out of jail. Here's what will happen.

Meher (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia) and Sarabjit's (Avinesh Rekhi) life in Colors TV's popular drama Choti Sarrdaarni has gone through a toss. While the two were getting close each other and celebrating Meher's baby shower, a turmoil erupted leaving them completely shaken. If you've been following the show, you might know that police gatecrashed and arrested Meher for supplying fake medicines to small clinics from her hospital. Not only this, the cops also tell that Jagga will also be put behind the bars on the same accusations. While Sarab doesn't believe the polices allegations, they arrest the siblings on the charges of duping people.

Meher and Jagga's arrest leaves everyone shocked and shattered. On the other hand, Sarab assures Meher that he would not let her stay in the prison for a long time and will find out who did this. Now, in the upcoming episode, Sarab will put in all the efforts to prove Meher's innocence. He will struggle to get her bail, but will ultimately figure out situations and get the bail done. However, he will not be able to prove Meher innocent. He will merely get her out of the jail, leaving the case still open. However, Meher will refuse to go back with home with Sarabjit until she manages to prove her innocence. She is adamant that she has not done anything wrong, but will soon find the culprit.

It would be interesting to see, who was the mastermind behind this ugly action. Was this done to damage Meher's reputation and cause her harm? Or was it merely done to gain profits? How will Meher get a clean chit and how will Sarab help her? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

