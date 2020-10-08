Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Sarabjit & Meher's Bollywood inspired consummation scene will make you curious

In the upcoming episodes of Choti Sarrdaarni, we will see Sarabjit and Meher consummating their marriage, finally. Check some pictures from the scene already.

Choti Sarrdaarni has been managing to be on the top of its game with the innumerable twists and turns. The show focuses on the lives of two individuals Sarabjit (played by Avinesh Rekhi) and Meher (played by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia) and how they come together to face the difficulties of life together. Now, the fans of the show have already witnessed that their love story has been progressing slowly but steadily and now the most awaiting union of the two is finally going to happen.

The show will see the couple get intimate and consummate their marriage, all Bollywood style. Laced with moments from popular romantic Bollywood numbers from movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the iconic Kaante Nahi Katte from Mr. India, the makers have given an extremely romantic feel to the much awaited scene. In a few photos we have got our hands at, we can see the duo in an abandoned area with the leaves stack adding to the view. We are sure the fans are extremely excited to see this.



Coming to the show, Delnaaz Irani is currently portraying the character of Martha in the show, which is slightly on a negative side but Delnaaz maintains that she is not trying to make it a typical vamp role. " I have not gone over the top, I have not become the typical serial vamp, because I did not want to make it look exaggerated and take it to another level, I have kept it very natural. I have seen these kinds of people in my life as well, so just taking examples from real life that there can be rude people, and they can insult, helped me with my character. The response has been fantastic," she said.

