Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Sarabjit to plan a romantic Valentine’s Day surprise for Meher

In the upcoming episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, love will be blossoming between Sarabjit and Meher on Valentine's Day. Here's what will happen.

Meher (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia) and Sarabjit's (Avinesh Rekhi) life in Colors TV's popular drama, Choti Sarrdaarni, has been going through several interesting twists, which are keeping the audiences hooked. As per the show, Meher and Jagga were arrested on charges of supplying fake medicines to small shops. While Sarabjit got them out immediately on bail, he struggled to prove their innocence. Though Meher was content that she did not have to stay behind the bars with her pregnancy, she took an oath that she will not be peaceful until she finds the real culprit. She swears to not return home unless she finds the person, who is doing wrong and got her in the mess.

Now, in the upcoming track, Sarab will prove her and Jagga's innocence. He will find the actual offender and help them breathe a sigh of relief. Upon seeing Sarab's efforts, Meher feels proud of having him in her and life and will happily walk back home with him. However, her problems don't end here, as Harleen awaits to send Meher to back to Kulwant’s house for her delivery. And to follow the customs, Meher leaves Sarab and Param to stay in Kulwant's house.

ALSO READ: Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILERS: Meher takes an oath of NOT returning to the house until she proves her innocence

However, as soon as Sarab and Meher get separated, they start missing each other. After reaching Kulwant's house, Meher tries calling Sarab, but his phone is busy. Well, this is because both are trying to connect to each other and thus their phone is engaged. Somehow, they manage to get through the phone call and express their feelings.

Later, Sarab decides to give Meher a special surprise on Valentine's Day and make her feel loved. Now, it would be interesting to see what will be Sarab's special plan for Meher. What do you think it could be? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More