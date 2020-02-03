Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILER ALERT: Sarab's decision to give hospital's responsibility to Meher irks Harleen

Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia starrer Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the popular daily soaps right now. Read on to know the latest spoiler right here.

Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia starrer Choti Sarrdaarni is gearing for more high voltage drama. In the last episode, we saw that Sarab inaugurated his children's hospital and named it as Choti Sardarni after Meher. Harleen, who was super excited for the same, felt bad as she was expecting her name. Sarab, during the launch, was all praises for Meher. Harleen got angrier when Sarab decided to go with Meher's decision over the tender of medicines. Harleen was more upset when Pathak, who wanted the tender badly, started to taunt her. All this will boil up and Harleen will again become vicious.

In the upcoming track, we will see that Sarabjit will be very busy with the upcoming elections and he will hand over major work related to the newly opened hospital to Meher. Harleen, who is already upset with Sarab naming the hospital after Meher, will be irked over Sarab's decision to handover hospital responsibility to Meher. As some reports, Sarab will also reveal to the family that Meher will deliver her baby at their place and he will not send her over at her mother's place. Will Meher and Sarab's growing closeness lead to new issues for them? Will Harleen plan revenge? Only time will tell. We also reported that Meher will also get arrested and most probably it is related to Manav's death.

Check out the recap video right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

