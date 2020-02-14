Choti Sarrdaarni SPOILERS: Meher takes an oath of NOT returning to the house until she proves her innocence

In the upcoming episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, Meher will take a shocking oath after being pressed with fake allegations. Here's what will happen.

Colors TV's popular drama Choti Sarrdaarni revolves around Meher (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia) and Sarabjit's (Avinesh Rekhi) uncanny love story. While everything was now going to get normal in Meher life, the makers introduced a new twist with her arrest. Yes, she was arrested during her baby showers on the charges of selling duplicate and unhealthy medicines to small clinics from the 'Choti Sarrdaarni' hospital. Meher's sudden arrest and the allegations left everyone shocked. While Kulwant and Harleen blame each other for what happened with Jagga and Meher, Meher is adamant that she has done no wrong.

As they reach the police station, a heap of reporters bombard them with questions and allegations. The police inspector tells them to them to hide their faces from the media, however, Meher denies saying she is not wrong. Meanwhile, Sarab reaches the spot to hand over bail papers. Both Jagga and Meher get bail for 4 days to prove in the court that they are innocent. Now, the story is all set to take a drastic turn as Meher is going to take a shocking oath. Yes, Meher will be utterly upset and shattered for being charged for something she has not done and will take a big decision.

She will take an oath that she will not return to the house until she proves her innocence in front of the world and get hold of the real culprit. On the other hand, media will create a ruckus as they try to barge into the house of the Gills to question them for whatever has happened. It would be interesting to see what happens next? Will Sarab be able to stop Meher from her oath owing to her health as she's pregnant? Will Meher find the real offender? Who do you think has done all this and why? Let us know in the comment section below.

