Choti Sarrdaarni star Mansi Sharma & Yuvraaj Hans blessed with a baby boy; Latter shares an adorable PHOTO

Choti Sarrdaarni star Mansi Sharma and her husband Yuvraaj Hans have been recently blessed with a baby boy. The Punjabi actor has announced the same through social media. Check out his posts.

Its celebration time for Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Singh and her husband Yuvraaj Hans as the couple has been blessed with a baby boy. The actress who portrays the role of Harleen Singh in the popular daily soap had announced her pregnancy through social media a few days back. Fans were quite excited to know that the couple is expecting their first child soon. Yuvraaj took to his Instagram handle a few hours back and announced the arrival of the little munchkin.

‘It’s a baby boy’ – this is what Yuvraaj wrote on his personal handle and is currently over the moon post the arrival of the little angel into their lives. Not only that, but the Punjabi actor has also shared an adorable picture on the photo-sharing app in which the baby boy is seen lovingly holding his father’s finger. Well, we can’t wait to catch a glimpse of the little guy! Yuvraaj writes, “Don't Worry Mamma And Papa Will Always Hold Your Hand And Guide You Forever.....Welcome #babyhans.”

Check out the post below:

Check out the adorable picture below:

As soon as he shared this picture on social media, wishes began pouring in from everywhere. Mansi Sharma and Yuvraaj Hans tied the knot with each other last year in February. The TV star announced about her pregnancy in March this year revealing that she was 8 months pregnant. She had also shared multiple pictures from her baby shower in which she could be seen twinning with hubby Yuvraaj with color-coordinated clothes. The couple is currently residing in Chandigarh, Punjab.

(ALSO READ: Choti Sarrdaarni's Mansi Sharma announces her pregnancy; Mona Singh & co star Avinesh Rekhi congratulate her)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×