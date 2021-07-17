Choti Sarrdaarni takes a generation leap; Lead actors express their views on plot change & new characters

Choti Sarrdaarni’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to play the role of Seher and introduction of two new characters on the show.

The popular daily soap Choti Sarrdaarni has a huge fan following on social media and people love the plot of the show. The audience likes the chemistry between the lead actors Meher and Sarabjit, along with their kids Seher, Param and Karan. The show has now taken a major step as it is going for a generation leap. As per the stories, the main leads of the show will be meeting with a tragic accident. But Seher is left behind, who grows up to be a strong-willed girl with Meher’s resilience and Sarabjit’s honesty.

She also has a tattoo that reads Mehrab. The role will be played by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in a completely new personality and look. Seher will be seen living independently in Canada, where she supports her studies by conducting gidda and dankara workshop. She will be the connection between Karan and Param, who are carrying on their childhood rivalry. Both of them will try to find a groom for Seher. As per her destiny, she will come across two handsome men Rajveer and Kunal, who will completely change her life. Actor Mahir Pandhi will be playing the role of Rajveer and Varun Toorkey will essay the role of Kunal.

Talking about her new role, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said, “Seher is a very mature girl who is blessed with her parents’ characteristics. She is strong, independent and all set to meet any challenge that comes her way. The very special part about essaying Seher is that I am going to have a complete makeover which is going to be a surprise for the viewers. It is a completely new avatar and I am very excited to set out on this beautiful new journey.”

Mahir Pandhi who will be playing Rajveer, said, “Rajveer is a kind soul, he is all heart and is willing to go to any extent for the people he cares for. He dotes on his sister and is a loyal friend. I am immensely happy to be a part of a show like Choti Sarrdaarni that has garnered so much appreciation from the viewers. The new storyline definitely has a lot in store for the viewers.”

Varun Toorkey who plays Kunal Malhotra shared, “It is great being a part of a much-loved show like Choti Sarrdaarni which has earned a legion of fans through its unique storytelling and the way it builds the characters. Kunal is one such beautifully crafted character. He is a guy who is a do-gooder and believes in being nice to people he comes across, regardless. He lives for the little joys in life and is a very likeable person. I am very excited and I hope that the viewers will appreciate me in this role.”

The new story of the show will start from 26th July, which will revolve around Seher, Rajveer, and Kunal's journey.

