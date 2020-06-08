Choti Sarrdaarni's child artist Advit Sood aka Yuvi Singh Dhillon quits the show?

Advit Sood who has been ruling millions of hearts with his amazing performance in Choti Sarrdaarni has reportedly made an exit from the show. Read on for further details.

Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most loved shows on Indian television in current times. The daily soap features Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in the lead roles. However, the show keeps on grabbing headlines at times for various reasons. The last time when it created a buzz on social media was because of Simran Sachdeva’s replacement which created an uproar among the fans. However, a few days later, it was revealed that she has been retained in the show.

Now, the latest buzz is that Advit Sood who plays the role of Yuvraj or ‘Yuvi’ Singh Dhillon in Choti Sarrdaarni has quit the show. Yes, that’s right. The little munchkin who plays the on-screen son of Amal Sehrawat (Jagga) and Abhilasha Jakhar (Amrita) has melted the hearts of many viewers with his overloaded cuteness and on-screen comic timings. As we all know, the shootings for shows will resume soon, the child star’s parents are not comfortable about the same because of the Coronavirus scare.

So, if media reports are to be believed, the makers of Choti Sarrdaarni are currently looking for someone to replace Advit’s role as Yuvi in the show. The Indian drama series which premiered last year in July has been receiving a positive response from the audience because of its impressive star cast and beautiful storyline. Just like other shows, Choti Sarrdaarni’s shooting schedules were also put to a halt because of the lockdown imposed in India amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

