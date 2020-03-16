Choti Sarrdaarni's Mansi Sharma announces her pregnancy; Mona Singh & co star Avinesh Rekhi congratulate her

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Choti Sarrdaarni fame Mansi Sharma aka Harleen shared love up pictures from her baby shower. Take a look.

Being a mother is the best feeling in the world, and there's no doubt about it. And soon TV actress Mansi Sharma, who plays the role of Harleen Singh in Colors TV's popular show Choti Sarrdaarni is going to enjoy it soon. Yes, Mansi is pregnant and her happy times have begun. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Yuvraaj Hans and is brimming with joy. She recently took to her Instagram handle to announce this big happy news and it instantly took everyone by surprise.

Mansi shared loved up pictures with her beloved hubby and announced about this good news. She revealed that she is her 8th month, which happens to be the last trimester. A baby shower was hosted by her family, pictures of which the couple shared on their respective social media handles. In the photos, both Mansi and Yuvraaj look cute as they color-coordinated with each other. The duo chose pink traditional outfits and made many heads turn. While Mani looked beautiful in a suit, her hubby looked dapper in an ethnic sherwani. Yuvraaj is a famous singer and also has a decent fan following.

As soon as the pictures of the baby shower went up, Mansi and Yuvraaj were bombarded with wishes and congratulatory messages from everywhere. Among the ones to drop in their love for the couple were, Mansi's co-star Avinesh Rekhi (Sarabjit) and TV actress Mona Singh.

Take a look at their posts here:

The couple got married in a traditional wedding in February last year, and have been enjoying their togetherness ever since. We congratulate the duo for this happy news and cannot wait to see them become parents. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

