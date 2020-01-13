Choti Sarrdaarni's Meher, Sarabjit and others celebrate the festival of Lohri; View Pic

Choti Sarrdaarni which revolves around the lives of Meher and Sarabjit will be seen celebrating Lohri. Read on to know more.

The Lohri festival is upon us. For the unversed, the pious occasion is celebrated by Punjabis across the world with great pomp and fervour. The popular show Choti Sarrdaarni which revolves around the lives of Meher and Sarabjit will be seen celebrating the festival on the show. While the whole family will prepare for the festival, we will see that Param will refuse to wear the pagh and Harleen will feel that this is another trick by Meher. During the Lohri celebrations, Meher and Sarab will be seen exchanging gifts and make the festival merrier. However, a twist will take place in the middle of the celebration when Meher finds out about Param and which will leave her shocked.

The star cast had a lot of fun while shooting for the sequence. They gathered around the campfire, sang songs, danced, and exchanged greetings. All the stars were seen wearing bright and colourful clothes. Speaking of the show, Meher's politically ambitious mother, Kulwant Kaur, gets Meher's lover killed and forces her to marry Sarabjit, a well-connected widower with a five-year-old son. The show which started last year stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi. Talking about the current track, we saw how Meher with the help of Robbie was seen flying kites. On the other hand, Dolly and Harleen were impressed with her kite flying skills. Meher later asked Sarab to get Param's report.

