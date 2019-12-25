Christmas 2019: Surbhi Chandna hosts special dinner for friends and its all about fun, food & masti; See Pics

Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna recently hosted a special dinner party for her close friends on the eve of Christmas and it sure was a fun-filled affair. Take a look at the amazing pictures.

From Christmas is coming, to Christmas has finally come, we all wait for this part of the year enthusiastically. And just like us, our Telly celebs also celebrate this joyous festival with full zeal and valour. Many fly out of the country to celebrate the Christmas in some exotic snowy land. Other actors take this day as an opportunity to spend time with friends, family to enjoy the holiday. And our beloved actress Surbhi Chandna falls in the latter category. Yes, the Sanjivani actress brought in Christmas with her near and dear one's.

The gorgeous diva made merry as she hosted a small party for her close friends and family. Yes, Surbhi hosted a special dinner for Raj Singh Arora, Pooja Gor and Ridhima Pandit at a party house in Mumbai. She shared pictures and videos of her amazing fun-filled party on Instagram. In these posts, Surbhi is seen having the best time of her life as she enjoys to the fullest. The party seemed quite rocking and was all about fun, food and masti. All the actors were all smiles as they posed for a cute Christmas selfie.

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna looks gorgeous as she treats her fans with PICS prior to Christmas; Check out

Take a loot at Surbhi Chandna's fun-filled Christmas celebration here:

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna became a household name after her stint as Anika in Ishqbaaaz. She is currently seen in Sanjvani, where she portrays the role of Dr. Ishani. She has been paired up opposite Namit Khanna in the much – loved show. Sanjivani also stars Rohit Roy, Mohnish Bahl, Sayantani Ghosh, Gurdep Kohli and others in pivotal roles. Sanjivani has recently completed 100 episodes, and the actress is on cloud nine for that.

Well, what are your thoughts on Surbhi Chandna's happy-happy Christmas party? Also, how are you liking Surbhi's role in Sanjivani? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More