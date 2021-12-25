Christmas 2021: Divyanka Tripathi, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan & others wish fans on the occasion

The whole world is celebrating Christmas today. It is the perfect time to get together with family and make memories. Every year families and friends meet to mark the joyous occasion of Jesus Christ's birthday with much pomp. Christmas commemorates the spirit of giving and affection and encourages feelings of oneness and harmony. People sing Christmas carols on this day and visit church.

TV celebs also took to their social handle and wished fans. Divyanka Tripathi shared pictures of her house which is decorated with a Christmas theme. She wrote, “Christmas Eve @ home.” Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, The season of cheer, kindness and giving... Of fun... Of Joy... Warm the cockles of your heart by being Santa to those in need… Do tell me whose Christmas you made special. Merry Christmas.” Hina Khan also took to her Instagram stories and wished fans.

Shraddha Arya also shared Christmas celebration pictures and wished fans. The actress is currently travelling and sharing updates.

Take a look here:

Earlier in the day, Bollywood celebrities also wished fans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted, “Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around.”

