Christmas 2021: Erica Fernandes celebrates Xmas with her friends; SEE PICS

Erica Fernandes has been in the news ever since she left the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The actress was seen playing the role Dr. Sonakshi Bose and was adored by fans. She and Shaheer Sheikh’s chemistry was loved by fans. Well, today is Christmas and the actress has get into the festive mood. She is seen celebrating the day with her friends and co actors from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The pictures which she shared are setting the festive mood. Her Christmas tree is also looking very beautiful and well decorated.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Wishing you all a Merry Merry Christmas 2021!!! #aboutlastnight We missed you @aakanshashukla0803 @shaheernsheikh @supriyapilgaonkar @harshad_chopda @udaytikekar @poojabanerjeee Damn why do you'll have to shoot of Christmas Eve.” Erica is seen wearing a black top and a short skirt. She has also don a new haircut. The actress is looking fabulous. In the pictures, her co actors from the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 can also be seen. Shaheer Sheikh missed the party and he also commented.

He wrote, “Merry Christmas. I missed the party last night but I hope we can catch up soon.” Many of her fans also wished the actress and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Check out the pictures here:

When she left the show, Erica had written, "Sometimes when you have to choose between your self-respect and a show so dear.. you have to make hard decisions. (not mentioning the various other reasons) And you can't always take others responsibilities on your shoulders, you have to look after yourself and make choices based on that. I always give time to see if things change but when they don't, then you know you can't force someone to value you but you can choose to not be disrespected and move on to better things ahead."

