'Chubby bubby' Rupali Ganguly says she would do anything to lose weight; VIDEO

Actress Rupali Ganguly is among the most popular actresses on social media, with a massive fan following. The actress often shares pictures and videos on her account. Anupamaa lead actress Rupali often takes part in popular trends and she also does lip-sync on the popular as well as fun videos. She has recently shared a video on social media and her fans are loving her cute acting.

In the video shared by the actress, she is lip-syncing on a popular Instagram audio, where she says that she is feeling like a chubby bubby and she would do anything to lose weight. But when she is asked to eat less sugar or exercise, she says she doesn’t want to do that. On being asked to leave pasta or pizza and drink more water, she refuses. Rupali has sported a green tracksuit in the video and she has sported stylish rings on both hands. She wrote in the caption, “Eat whatever you want and if anyone tries to lecture you, eat them too!!”

See video here- CLICK

Rupali Ganguly is often seen making funny BTS along with the cast of her ongoing show Anupamaa. She also shares dance videos on her social media. The actress is presently seen as the lead actress in the daily soap Anupamaa. The recent track of the show involved her expressing feelings for Anuj finally. Anupama and Anuj’s romantic track is getting a lot of appreciation from the audience and they have fondly named them MaAn.



