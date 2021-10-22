CISF Maharashtra pens apology note to Sudhaa Chandran for inconvenience at the airport

Renowned actress and dancer Sudhaa Chandran recently took to her social media handle to express her grievances toward the CISF during her visit to the airport. The actress has an artificial leg and she shared that she has to remove it every time she is traveling for work at the airport. The actress had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CISF, for a solution to her situation. The CISF Maharashtra Government has issued an apology to ctress Sudha Chandran for her inconvenience.

CISF had shared a Twitter post for acknowledging the issue of the veteran actress and assuring her that it is not compulsory to remove the prosthetic limb every time she travels through the airport. The tweet read, “We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Ms. Sudhaa Chandran. As per protocol, prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances”.

“We will examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Ms. Sudhaa Chandran to remove the prosthetics. We assure Ms.Sudhaa Chandran that all our personnel will be sensitised again on the protocols so that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers.”

See the tweet here-

We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Ms. Sudhaa Chandran. As per protocol, prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances. 1/2 — CISF (@CISFHQrs) October 22, 2021

We will examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Ms. Sudhaa Chandran to remove the prosthetics. We assure Ms.Sudhaa Chandran that all our personnel will be sensitised again on the protocols so that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers. 2/2 — CISF (@CISFHQrs) October 22, 2021

Sudhaa Chandran had shared her issue on social media as she said, “Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudha Chandran, an actress, and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me.”

She added, “But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizens."



Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Sudhaa Chandran on being told to remove her artificial limb at airport: There’s limit to everything