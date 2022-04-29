Clad in ornaments, Sudhaa Chandran wishes fans on International Dance Day; Calls it 'reason of her existence'

Every year International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29. This day is celebrated to encourage participation and educate people about the different dance forms. Veteran actress Sudhaa Chandran has been known for her stellar performances. She made her debut with the 1985 Telugu biographical film - Mayuri, which was based on her life. Ever since then, she has featured in many popular projects, including Malamaal Weekly, Kaahin Kissii Roz, the Naagin series, and a lot more. Before entering the entertainment world, Sudhaa was a professional Bharatnatyam dancer and learned the art of dancing when she was three and a half years old.

Today, on International Dance Day, Bharatnatyam dancer turned actress Sudhaa Chandran took to her Instagram handle and wished everyone. The actress shared a beautiful picture of her dressed in traditional attire and ornaments. In the caption of this picture, Sudhaa wrote, "Happy international dance day ....Dance is the reason of my existence ...Dance is Sudha chandran nd Sudha chandran is Dance ... inseparable r we....." Numerous fans have dropped their good wishes in the comment section.

Apart from dancing, Sudhaa is also a bookworm and reveals how she developed the habit of reading. The Naagin 6 actress shares that her father, late actor KD Chandran, inculcated the habit of reading in her. On the work front, Sudhaa is currently a part of Naagin 6. Revealing her future projects, she said, “I am also doing a Zee Telugu project. Then I am anchoring for a crime series for Dangal. Then I am doing my dance shows, and spending a lot of quality time with my husband.”

