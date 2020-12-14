From claiming to be Shahid Afridi's lover to striptease: 10 controversies of Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan

Arshi Khan has entered as a challenger inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The Bhopal-based model was earlier a part of the 11th season of the reality show.

Ardent fans of Bigg Boss are surely familiar with the name Arshi Khan. She was earlier a part of the eleventh season of the reality show. Although Arshi could not win the show but remained in the news owing to the innumerable controversies related to her. The Bhopal-based model is back in Bigg Boss 14. It won’t be wrong to say that she has already wreaked havoc in the house along with the rest of the challengers who have entered the show.

Arshi’s life outside Bigg Boss is nothing less controversial and multiple instances prove the same. Almost everyone is aware of her open rivalry with Rakhi Sawant (who, by the way, has also entered the BB house!). As of now, the model has locked horns with fellow challenger Vikas Gupta in the reality show. As she continues her stay inside the house, let us look back into some of the controversies revolving around the former BB contestant.

1. Arshi Khan created a stir in the media in 2015 when she made a shocking claim about Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. The model even went on to say that she slept with him and that she does not need Indian media’s permission to sleep with anyone. Not only that but she also claimed to be pregnant and that he had accepted their relationship. However, she later denied the claim herself.

2. Another video of the model went viral on social media in 2016 in which she stripped for team India as well as Afridi. She revealed that the striptease video was made for the Indian cricket team’s victory.

3. In the same year, Arshi created yet another controversy after having shared a bikini-clad picture on social media while wearing a hijab.

4. There was one instance when the former Bigg Boss contestant claimed that Radhe Maa ran a sex racket and even approached her to join the same. Interestingly, the self-proclaimed God woman also entered the reality show this season to bless the house.

5. Arshi Khan had alleged that Swami Om (who is also an ex-contestant of the reality show) asked sexual favours from her two times. He reportedly claimed that he will get her into Bigg Boss given that she sleeps with him.

6. The model once shared a nude picture of herself on social media with the Pakistani flag painted on it.

7. Arshi claimed to have a huge crush on who has been hosting Bigg Boss for the longest possible time.

8. Actress and model Gehana Vasishth had claimed once that Arshi Khan is married to a 50-year old man.

9. he same actress also alleged that Arshi lied about her age and faked her educational qualifications to get an entry into the Bigg Boss 11 house.

10. Gehana claimed that the model has ten criminal cases pending against her. It is said that four of them have been filed against her for allegedly insulting the Pakistani and Indian flags by painting them on her body.

