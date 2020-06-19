Close friend Sandip pens emotional note to Ankita Lokhande reminiscing their time with Sushant Singh Rajput

In his note, he spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, "I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him!"

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020, and ever since, his friends, family and fans have been mourning the actor's loss. In fact, even after a couple of days since we first heard about the news, prayers and condolences keep pouring in. And now, writing down a note to Ankita Lokhande is their good friend, Sandip Ssingh. He wrote about all things that could have been and would have been and just how much he misses him and how his friendship with Ankita is important.

He wrote, "Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house. I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face."

The note further said, "Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it."

Check out his post here:

Credits :Instagram

