Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drugs case; Her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s interrogation underway

Hours after Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa was summoned for interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, the renowned comedian was arrested by the officials.

In what came as a major development in the Narcotics Control Bureau’s ongoing drugs nexus crackdown, renowned comedian Bharti Singh has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. To note, Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s name emerged in the case after the agency conducted a raid at the couple’s Mumbai residence along with their production house office today. According to the media reports, the couple was accused of consuming banned substances. The media reports also suggested that the investigating team had recovered ganja for the couple’s Andheri residence and the production office following which both Haarsh and Bharti were summoned by the NCB for further interrogation later in the day.

And now as per the recent update, Bharti has been arrested by the agency officials. It is reported that the lady has admitted of consuming ganja, following which she was arrested by NCB as per the provisions of NDPS Act 1986. On the other hand, Haarsh is still being interrogated in the case. Talking about the same, NCB told ANI, “NCB raided production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. Bharti Singh arrested & examination of Harsh Limbachiya is underway.”

NCB raided production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. Bharti Singh arrested & examination of Harsh Limbachiya is underway: NCB — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

Earlier, the agency had also got Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on their radar. It was reported that NCB officials had conducted a raid at his residence and the couple was summoned by the agency for interrogation. This isn’t all. TV actors Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar's house also was raided by the NCB and they were also probed by the anti drug agency in the case. While no details of the investigation were revealed, Abigail and Sonam were seen making their way to the NCB office whenever they were called.

Credits :ANI

