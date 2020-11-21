Comedian Bharti Singh under scanner as NCB raids her and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's house in Mumbai

As per the latest update coming in, Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's house in Mumbai witnessed a raid by NCB officials. While more details are awaited, the comedian has now come under scanner of the anti-drug agency.

With the Narcotics Control Bureau tracking celebs in Bollywood and TV industry, Bharti Singh has now come under scanner as the anti drug agency reportedly conducted a raid at her and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's house in Mumbai. As per ANI, "Narcotics Control Bureau conducts a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai: NCB #Maharashtra." More details of the raid by the NCB officials are awaited. As per a report in ABP news, the raid by NCB is being currently conducted in locations of Andheri, Lokhandwala, and Versova area.

While the NCB has been raiding various places in the city in connection with the Bollywood drugs case, the latest one to come under their scanner seems comedian Bharti. Previously, TV actors Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar's house also was raided by the NCB and they were also probed by the anti drug agency in the case. While no details of the investigation were revealed, Abigail and Sonam were seen making their way to the NCB office whenever they were called. Now, Bharti Singh's flat in Mumbai was raided by the agency officials.

Bharti is currently seen on the popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show with Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and others. The comedian is well-known for her stint in various other shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Nach Baliye and more. Besides The Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti and Haarsh together are also seen as hosts of India's Best Dancer on Sony TV. The couple is known for their impeccable comic timing and ability to entertain audiences with their bickering as husband and wife.

Take a look:

Narcotics Control Bureau conducts a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai: NCB#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Bharti Singh on resuming IBD shoot: Didn't think we could do it with NO audience but it went well

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×