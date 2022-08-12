Comedian Raju Srivastava's family issues a statement on his health, says 'He's stable'; Full note

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. He is known for his exceptional comic skills and is the current Chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh. The comedian got admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. For the unversed, the comedian collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by angioplasty.

Now, Raju Srivastava's family released a note to give an update on his health condition and said that he is stable. The note read, "Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him. - Raju Srivastava's Family".

Read Raju Srivastava's health update here:

Earlier, Raju Srivastava's friend-comedian Ahsaan Qureshi gave Pinkvilla an update about his health and told that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also telephoned Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha to enquire about his health and offered support. He also said that even Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has offered his support.

As per reports by PTI, the comedian underwent angioplasty. He was brought to the AIIMS emergency at around 10:45 am on Wednesday. "Srivastava had to be resuscitated thrice. He was rushed to the catheterization lab and underwent angioplasty. He has been admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU)," the source told PTI.

