Comedian Sidharth Sagar found in bad state, sent to rehab for drug abuse: Report

Comedian Sidharth Sagar has once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Comedy Circus fame already has a history with substance abuse and now media reports suggest that he was found in bad condition by police and was sent to rehab for the same. According to the Times of India, the comedian’s mother is coming back to Mumbai from Delhi to visit her son. Moreover, she believes that his mental instability is an outcome of drug abuse.

She told the daily, “I had to go to Delhi since my 12-year-old pet was ill, who later passed away. I have no clarity over the matter. I am travelling to Mumbai to see my son. We started his Bipolar medication, and he was doing really good. But he stopped taking his medicines all of a sudden. He was also doing well career-wise. So something somewhere is not right.”

Previously, post going missing for several months, Sidharth opened up about everything that affected him terribly. He revealed that his parents would give him drugs for bipolar diseases by mixing them in his food. "There came a time when I started feeling really low and I had put on weight. And since I was trying to stop smoking, I was drinking too much coffee. Soon I realised, I was depressed. My speech slurred and I was in a bad zone. When I told my parents about it, they said that they have put me on medicines for bipolar disease. I was shell-shocked when I heard it. I know about bipolar and I didn’t have any of the symptoms and here my parents were giving me drugs by mixing it in my food. This was also the time I noticed my mother being disturbed all the time. I had never looked into my finances and when there was a property issue, we realised we had no money. It really impacted me and I was really disturbed."

Sidharth Sagar has been a part of many comedy shows such as Comedy Circus, Comedy Circus – Chinchpokli To China, Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan, Laughter Ke Phatke and Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe. He also had a small stint with The Kapil Sharma Show and has worked with noted comedians such as Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahri.

