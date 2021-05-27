Comedian Sunil Pal records statement with Mumbai Police over FIR for making derogatory remarks against doctors

Sunil Pal, who was booked for allegedly making 'derogatory and obnoxious' remarks against doctors and frontline workers, recorded his statement at Andheri Police station, Mumbai.

Stand-up comedian and actor Sunil Pal, on Thursday, recorded his statement at Andheri Police station, Mumbai in connection with an FIR for defamation registered against him. For the unversed, the ace comedian was booked for allegedly making 'derogatory and obnoxious' remarks against doctors and frontline workers working in COVID-19 management and treatment. Earlier this month, the Police had registered an FIR against Pal and summoned him for questioning. A police official told Hindustan Times that the comedian reached the police station and recorded his statement. He also mentioned upon arriving, Sunil came to the police station despite not being well as he respects the law.

The FIR against Pal was registered under the Indian Penal Code IPC Sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (2) (public mischief) of the IPC based on a complaint filed by Dr. Sushmita Bhatnagar, head of the Association of Medical Consultants. According to the complaint, Sunil had made the alleged derogatory remarks against doctors during a show on an entertainment channel. Reportedly, the comedian had said, “'Doctors are a form of God, but 90 percent of the doctors have taken an evil form, and are fraud. Poor people are being scared in the name of COVID all day, they are humiliated and harassed by saying there are no beds, no plasma, no medicine, no this, no that.”

Earlier, Sunil Pal had issued an apology via a video on his Facebook.

Seeking forgiveness, he had said, “The doctors and medical staff have said that I have said offensive things about them, though I didn't say it. I said it by observing things that are happening nearby. These days, doctors are the image of God. Because of few people, the profession gets tarnished. I am not saying it about everyone, my heart still says that if I have hurt someone then I am sorry.”

