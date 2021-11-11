Comedy Circus fame Lizaa Malik ties the knot with long time beau Saurabh Pathak

Amid the pandemic, many television celebrities tied the knot in a simple wedding. Shaheer Sheikh also married Ruchikaa last year during the lockdown. With the restrictions, they went ahead and got married to their partner. Comedy circus fame actress Lizaa Malik also got married to her long-time beau and Delhi-based businessman Saurabh Pathak. The actress has been sharing a lot of pictures with her husband on the social handle. Lizaa has featured in TV shows like Comedy Classes, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag and Dancing Queen.

Telly Chakkar mentioned her saying that she had met Saurabh through a mutual friend when she had gone to Delhi to shoot for a single. It was love at first sight for both of them. It is worth mentioning here that Lizaa and Saurabh had failed relationships in the past. Lizaa had gotten married in 2008 and got divorced in March 2017. As mentioned in The Times of India, Saurabh was also in a relationship for five years and was all set to get married. But then it didn’t happen.

On his birthday, the actress had shared a picture and written a note. She has written, “U make me feel Proud and Safe , I can't explain how grateful I am to the universe for bringing us together on your b'day I just want you to know how lucky I am and I'm blessed to have you in my life. Every day with you is special bit today is extra special U ARE MY HERO. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @saurabhpathak27 I LOVE YOU.”

Also Read: Archana Puran Singh recalls bearing the brunt of Comedy Circus for ‘just laughing & doing nothing’