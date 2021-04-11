Comedy show Wagle Ki Duniya shooting stopped after 8 members tested positive for COVID 19

Many TV shows members have been tested positive for COVID 19. Recently, Wagle Ki Duniya has also been affected because of the Coronavirus.

With the sudden rise in coronavirus cases, many Bollywood and television celebrities have been tested positive. The shooting has been stopped midway. Recently, Anupamaa lead actors Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey have been tested positive and are currently under home quarantine. And there are reports that the comedy show Wagle Ki Duniya shooting has been stopped as 8 members were diagnosed with COVID 19. The show producer JD Majethia informed fans on Twitter. The other crew members are taking precautions and maintaining protocols.

JD Majethia wrote, “We found a few positive cases on our set so we took a break at the shoot keeping their health and well-being on priority. We will be soon back with fresh episodes. Wish you all safety and good health. @sabtv Wagle Ki Duniya.” In the video, actor Sumeet Raghavan, who plays the lead role in the show, is seen addressing the fans about the COVID 19 outbreak on the set. He said that the Wagle family has been affected by the pandemic. In the coming week, we will see the best episodes of the show. And he promised that they will be back soon with new episodes.

Wagle Ki Duniya features Sumeet Raghavan in the lead as Srinivas’s son, Rajesh Wagle and Pariva Pranati as his wife, Vandana Wagle. Building new memories every day, Wagle Ki Duniya embodies Rajesh Wagle’s viewpoint to issues and instances he encounters in his day-to-day life making it very relevant to today’s audience.

We found Few positive cases on our set so we took a break at the shoot keeping their health and well-being on priority. We will be soon back with fresh episodes.

Wish you all safety and good health.@sabtv #waglekiduniya pic.twitter.com/Rp2Ewa5A5g — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) April 9, 2021

Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey is a warm, slice-of-life story revolving around Rajesh Wagle - a simple, family-loving man, who aspires for a better lifestyle for himself and his family, yet is hesitant to take risks and move with the times.

