Complaint against Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji dismissed due to lack of evidence by cyber police

Ekta Kapoor and her digital platform Alt Balaji got embroiled in a controversy after a complaint was filed against one of her series.

Ekta Kapoor has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. The television czarina, who is known for her bold and free-spirited personality, landed in a controversy after a complaint was filed against her web series on the leading digital platform Alt Balaji. It was reported the content presented the in Alt Balaji series was offensive. While an investigation was being conducted in the matter, it is reported that the Hyderabad cyber crime police has dismissed the complaint owing to the lack of evidence in the case.

Giving details in the case, a source close to the industry said, “A Hyderabad based complainant raised an objection against an Alt Balaji show and wanted to raise an FIR. But when the police undertook an investigation, the FIR filing was dismissed because there wasn’t anything objectionable that was found.”

The source further asserted, “A police department already investigated the case, went to the respective platform, saw the show and found nothing offensive."

For the uninitiated, the complaint was filed in Hyderabad by a social activist in early May stating that one of Alt’s shows aired derogatory content. The complainant had alleged that the show had aired defamatory content against the Indian Army.

To recall, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau had also accused Ekta of disrespecting the Indian Army in one of the series. In fact, he had also filed a complaint against Ekta and her mother in the Khar Police Station in Mumbai. This isn’t all. He also posted some pictures of the scene from the web show on his Twitter handle and said that they have made fun of the Indian army by this. He tagged Mumbai Police, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackrey, and PM Narendra Modi, asking them to arrest Ekta and her mother at the earliest.

Credits :Pinkvilla

