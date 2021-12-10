CONFIRMED: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to embrace parenthood, comedienne shares news
A few moments back, Bharti Singh shared a video on her YouTube channel and Instagram space and shared the news with fans, followers, and friends. The video starts with Bharti seated inside the washroom, holding a pregnancy test in her hands. She says that she has been trying to record this for the past six months so that she can capture the happy moment on camera, but the chance to do so never came. After a few moments, she checks the test and realizes that she’s pregnant. The comedienne turns ecstatic and emotional seeing the positive result. She dances to the loud music and then wakes up a sleeping Haarsh to the sound of a crying baby. Although confused at first, the good news soon dawns upon Haarsh, and the parents-to-be share an excited hug.
Take a look:
Recently, when reports about her pregnancy started doing the rounds, Bharti Singh told Hindustan Times, “I won’t deny or confirm anything. But when the time is right, I will openly speak about it. One can’t hide such things. So when I want to reveal it, I will do it publicly.”
Singh previously had shared that they were planning a baby in 2020, however, the pandemic stalled their plans.