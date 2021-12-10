CONFIRMED: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to embrace parenthood, comedienne shares news

Popular television couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to become parents. Yes! You read it right. The popular comedienne took to her YouTube Channel and shared the wonderful news with her viewers and fans. Speculations about Bharti’s pregnancy were doing rounds for quite some time now however, the comedian-actress had neither confirmed nor denied it, until of course, a few moments back. She took to her YouTube channel called ‘LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa’s’ and shared the news in a video titled, “Hum Maa Banne Wale hai”.

A few moments back, Bharti Singh shared a video on her YouTube channel and Instagram space and shared the news with fans, followers, and friends. The video starts with Bharti seated inside the washroom, holding a pregnancy test in her hands. She says that she has been trying to record this for the past six months so that she can capture the happy moment on camera, but the chance to do so never came. After a few moments, she checks the test and realizes that she’s pregnant. The comedienne turns ecstatic and emotional seeing the positive result. She dances to the loud music and then wakes up a sleeping Haarsh to the sound of a crying baby. Although confused at first, the good news soon dawns upon Haarsh, and the parents-to-be share an excited hug.