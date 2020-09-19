CONFIRMED: Ismail Darbar says won't object to son Zaid Darbar's marriage to Gauahar Khan
Recently, we had reported that Gauahar Khan is most likely dating social media influencer Zaid Darbar, who is also the son of music composer Ismail Darbar. Now, in a development there, Ismail has confirmed the relationship of the duo and shared that Zaid had informed about his relationship with Gauahar to his step mother Ayesha. Both Gauahar and Zaid have been posting some really cosy and romantic pictures together, of late.
In an interview with Times of India,, Ismail Darbar mentioned that he has no objection to their marriage or relationship. "If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won’t I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he’s doing. In fact, that’s exactly what Ayesha told him." He also added that his wife informed Zaid the same thing that they will support him in any decision he takes.
The buzz first began when Zaid shared a couple of pics of Gauahar from her birthday and wrote, “So I guess it’s never too much blue with us! I wish I could type everything right here but I’d rather keep it small & express in front of you. You know what you mean to me G, happiest birthday Gau-ahar-jeous @gauaharkhan.”
love makes me so happy. So happy for them. I feel pity for her haters for living a life with so much hate inside them. What a waste of life.
Finally Gauhar found someone she didn’t have to force to convert. Good for her.
Gauhar deserves better