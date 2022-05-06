Confirmed: Mohit Malik and Pratik Sehajpal set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12

The action-packed show Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with its new season and it is going to be bigger and better than ever before. All the action is set to unfold soon and as the action king, Rohit Shetty and daredevil contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the new adventure. For the season there is going to be a mix variety of contestants who will put aside their deepest fears and perform some daring stunts.

With a strong determination to lift the trophy, television star Mohit Malik is all geared to be a part of the show. Talking about his entry, Mohit shares," I have worked across various mediums and people have seen me as a serious actor. Now I want everyone to see the adventurous side of my personality and who I am outside of being an actor. With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', I am really looking forward to unlocking my true potential and overcoming my fears amid real action".

Bigg Boss 15 runners-up Pratik Sehajpal has also confirmed being part of the show. His ‘never give- up’ mantra will surely be scrutinized when he will have to face the thrilling tasks. Pratik said, "I've always been a competitive person and believed in challenging myself on a daily basis. When my adrenaline gets pumping, I take the leap of faith and guess what? That is when I really fly! The key is to simply close your eyes and put faith in whatever you do. Under Rohit sir's guidance, we will surely push harder to become the best version of ourselves and have a wonderful time along the way!"

