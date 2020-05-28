CONFIRMED: Naagin 4 to end; Nia Sharma thanks Ekta Kapoor for personally reaching out

Nia Sharma thanks Ekta Kapoor for personally reaching out as the latter confirms Naagin 4 end. Read.

Producer Ekta Kapoor finally has come out to confirm that Naagin 4 will be ending making way of Naagin 5. She also apologised to Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, , and Vijayendra Kumeria for failing them as a producer. Ekta also said that she did not pay attention to the story so much but she promised that the finale will be fantastic. "Will u b my nagintine????? The update on nagin4/5! @muktadhond @balajitelefilmslimited @anitahassanandani @tanusridgupta @niasharma90 @jasminbhasin2806 @chloejferns @colorstv @jha.mrinal! As for @imrashamidesai ths will b treated as a special appearance! She was faaab in d two eps," she wrote while sharing a video of herself.

She said, "The amount of calls I have got on Naagin 4 and 5 even after Mukta gave an interview, I just thought I will say this. We are in quarantine, guys. After three months when we start a show, it's very difficult to pick up a story, especially when it's a start to finish one like Naagin. So we will end Naagin 4 with a fantastic finale and then go into Naagin 5."

Nia replied to her on comments saying, "u do things no one else probably ever considers doing.. you've truly been considerate and thank you for personally reaching out! meant a lot." Ekta commented to it, "Nia Sharma said personally had to say publicly.. u guys were fantastic! I messed up a bit... hope to make up to u all soon... till then let's give everyone d best season 4 finale ever. Jai Mata Di."

