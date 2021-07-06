CONFIRMED: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to get married on July 16

Speaking to a leading daily, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar confirmed that they are set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on July 16. Here are all the details.

Fans of former Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya can now rejoice as the singer is all set to tie the knot with his fiance Disha Parmar on July 16. Speaking to Bombay Times, Rahul and his girlfriend Disha confirmed that they are getting married on July 16 in an intimate ceremony. The singer recently returned from Cape Town after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and had revealed previously that he will announce his wedding date soon. Now, he is all set to marry ladylove Disha this month.

Rahul told the Bombay Times that he and Disha always were in favour of a 'close-knit' affair. He also informed that the wedding will take place as per Vedic rituals. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant said, "Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony."

The singer's ladylove Disha also opened up about her idea of the wedding in the chat with the leading daily. Disha said that she wished for a 'simple ceremony' where all dear ones would be present. As per the chat, Rahul and Disha are engaged in planning their big day with their family. Disha told the daily, "Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that’s exactly what we are going ahead with."

The couple had become friends back in 2018 and were close. However, only after spending time inside the Bigg Boss house, Rahul realised his love for Disha and when she came inside the show, he proposed to her on national television. Since then, the two have been inseparable. Even their social media handles are full of PDA that has been lighting up everyone's feed.

A few months back, when Rahul had to leave for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot in South Africa, Disha came to the airport to drop him off. Their adorable PDA at the airport was caught in the frame by paps and their photos went viral. Even while Rahul was in Cape Town, he kept on sharing sweet face time moments with Disha on social media and gave all a glimpse of how he and his ladylove were keeping in touch. At one point, seeing Disha's 'miss you' post, Rahul had even joked about leaving the show for her. However, once Rahul returned to India, the couple was reunited.

Recently, Rahul had shared a special post that had photos of Disha posing with a T-shirt saying 'Marry Me?' The singer revealed that he had proposed to her with the same back in the day. Seeing their cute moments, their fans have been in complete awe and now, as Disha and Rahul are all set to be 'man and wife', their fans would surely be on cloud nine.

On the work front, Rahul will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 with several other contestants like Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Singh, Maheck Chahal, Aastha Gill and others.

