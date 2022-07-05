CONFIRMED: Ranveer Singh is not hosting Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular TV reality shows in the country. Last year, its OTT version was also introduced, and filmmaker Karan Johar hosted one of the most historic seasons. Now, the preparations have begun for Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT and several speculations have also been made regarding the upcoming season. Earlier, it was speculated that actor Ranveer Singh will be hosting Season 2 of the show. However, it is now confirmed that the Bajirao Mastani actor is not going to be the host for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

A reliable source told that the reports are absolutely untrue as the actor is busy with his film commitments and is all set to start working on several exciting films which will be announced in due course of time. For those unaware, Ranveer has earlier worked for the Colors Channel for another reality TV show The Big Picture.

Coming back to Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, according to the reports, this season will also have five contestants. Popular TV stars Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty, and Pooja Gor have already been finalized. However, Sambhavna Seth and Poonam Pandey have also been approached for participation.

In Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner while Nishant Bhat was named the runner-up. Popular actress Shamita Shetty made a flurry of headlines during the show and her chemistry with fellow contestant Raqesh Bapat also became the talk of the town.

Speaking about Ranveer's professional career, he will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. The movie is directed by Karan Johar.

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan, Divyanka Tripathi to Vijayendra Kumeria: 5 celebs we want to see in Bigg Boss OTT season 2