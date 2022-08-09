CONFIRMED: Rubina Dilaik to be seen as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 promos featuring the confirmed contestants of the show have been rolled out. The excitement level is at its peak and several other names of A-list celebrities are being speculated to have been confirmed for this Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Rubina Dilaik is confirmed for this season

Another name of a celebrity who is all set to put on her dancing shoes is Rubina Dilaik. As per a trusted source, actress Rubina Dilaik has signed up for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and is among the confirmed contestants. Speaking about Rubina, the actress is presently seen performing daredevil stunts in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Apart from this, Rubina was also seen in Bigg Boss 14. The format of these three shows is completely different from one another and it will be quite interesting to watch the actress showcasing her fiery moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Recently, Colors shared the promos of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 featuring Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. For the unversed, the confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi.

