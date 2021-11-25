From Contestants to Finale Date, 5 things internet wants to know about Bigg Boss 15

Controversial show Bigg Boss 15 is in the news ever since it has started. The show is one of the most-watched content on television. It was originally started in the Hindi language and has been extended into seven languages spoken in the Indian sub-continent, including Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Malayalam. Host Salman Khan’s presence makes it more impressive and the audience loves his way of anchoring. Well, the current 15th season is going on and it is again in news for the fights. Apart from this Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is also in news for their love angle.

Contestants here are called "housemates" and live together in a specially constructed house that is isolated from the outside world. Housemates are voted out, every week, until only one remains and wins the cash prize. During their stay in the house, contestants are continuously monitored by live television cameras as well as personal audio microphones. But as the show's popularity has increased with time, there are some interesting things which fans want to know about it. Take a look here:

Bigg Boss 15 contestants:

Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Ieshaan Sehgal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Meisha Iyer, Pratik Sehjapal, Nishant Bhatt, Sahil Shroff

Bigg Boss 15 finale date:

According to reports, the finale will be taking place in the third week of January 2022. It means it might be aired between January 15 and 20.

Bigg Boss 15 elimination process:

Contestants are eliminated from the audience vote process.

Bigg Boss 15 release date:

The show started on October 2 of this year.

When & where to watch:

You can watch this show Colors channel.

