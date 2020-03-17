  1. Home
Coronavirus: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's comment on construction work amid COVID 19 leaves netizens angered

Divyanka Tripathi feels construction work can speed amid Coronavirus outbreak, and her comment has not gone down well with many on social media.
The pandemic of Coronavirus is spreading like wildfire all over the world. From China's Wuhan city, it has now reached India. COVID-19 is has reached almost every nook and corner, but in Maharashtra, it is growing with increased speed. While the State Government is doing its best to avoid the widespread, today morning, a 64-year-old patient suffering from the virus, passed away in Mumbai. The death has inflicted more fear and anxiety among other people in the financial capital of the country. 

From Bollywood stars to cricket players to TV actors, everyone is doing their bit to spread awareness and sensitize the masses. However, a recent tweet by popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has angered social media users. While the world shutting down to combat Coronavirus, Divyanka felt that this is the right time to complete the construction work, owing to the minimal traffic. She tweeted, 'With much less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete Metro, bridges and smooth roads.' 

 

Though the actress did not make any direct comment on COVID-19, her remark did not go down well with many, who slammed her for her poor viewpoint. She received a lot of flak from twitter users who called her insensitive for not thinking about workers' health. Some even asked her to delete the tweet. Others also found the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress's tweet at this critical; time ‘vague, unimportant and inhumane.' 

Take a look at the tweets here: 

 

After receiving a lot of backlashes, Divayanka apologized for her statements from everyone and took the point in consideration. She went on to delete the tweet. Meanwhile, to ensure everyone's safety, major production houses in Bollywood and TV have already announced a temporary suspension. The shooting will be stopped from March 19 to March 31.

