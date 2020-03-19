Coronavirus effect: Bigg Boss 13 to RETURN as makers call off Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? Here's what we know

Apparently, the channel the final episode of Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's swayamar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Here's what we know.

Bigg Boss 13 created history. Not only was it the most entertaining shows, but also the longest-running seasons. The 'tedha' season received immense support, and even after a month of its closure, many still seem to be in the BB 13 fever. Now, what if we tell you that Bigg Boss 13 is returning? How would you react? Well, we're sure you're going to be super excited and overwhelmed by this news. Maybe it is time to rejoice as speculations are riff that the controversial season is going to make a comeback. Yes!

Well, if you're thinking how will that happen, then we have an answer for you. From what we have learnt, the channel and makers have decided to call off Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge amid the Coronavirus scare. Reportedly, they have also shot the finale episode, and the show is going off-air prematurely. Now, to fill in the gap, BB 13 is going to take Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's time slot. Yes, we have learnt that makers are planning to replace Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Bigg Boss 13, as shootings have been stalled due to COVID- 19 panic.

So, now you can binge-watch all your BB 13 amid the Coronavirus shutdown. For the unversed, the shooting of all Bollywood movies, TV shows, and web-series have been canceled until March 31. As such, makers of various shows are trying to keep the audience entertained during this time of self-quarantine and social distancing. Following this, Colors TV has decided to bring back BB 13 and air its old episodes.

Are you happy with the news? What are your thoughts on BB 13 making a return to your small-screens? Will you binge-watch Bigg Boss 13 again to kill time during this temporary lockdown? Let us know in the comment section below.

