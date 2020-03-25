Coronavirus effect: Divyanka Tripathi flaunts her culinary skills with delicacies & Vivek Dahiya approves

Divyanka Tripathi took to social media to share photos of what is for dinner tonight and we want some of it too. Check out her posts right here.

The Coronavirus outbreak has lead to some good things as well since people are now stuck at their homes and there is no way out but to be home, do work, probably cook, indulge in some cleaning, and of course, the most important, spend time with your family. There is so much happening in and around the country that the stress levels have reached sky high and in times like these, the best way to keep up is by ensuring we get productive from the comfort of our homes, and it looks like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Dahiya is doing just that.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have both been very vocal about the entire Coronavirus issue and in order to keep up with the same, they have ensured that they give out the right message to their fans. And now, Divyanka has taken to social media to give us a sneak peek into how is she spending this time cooking and oh boy, do the delicacies look yummy? Well, while we like how it looks good, she revealed how Vivek likes how it tastes as well.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's posts right here:

Meanwhile, in an interview earlier, Divyanka also got talking about the lockdown due to the virus and how she has been spending all this time indulging in reading, cooking, and all of those things. The actress also urged everyone to stay home and maintain hygiene in order to stay safe from the virus.

