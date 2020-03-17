Coronavirus effect: Goregaon’s FilmCity to shut down temporarily; TV shows shooting suspended

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Due to coronavirus effect, Filmcity gates will be shut down temporarily. Producers asked to wrap up shoot

In a first in many years, India is moving forward to a partial shutdown with the entertainment industry coming to a standstill. The coronavirus pandemic has left the government’s urging to stay indoors as much as possible. While the death in Italy are on a high, India too has registered over 125 cases, of which 3 have succumbed to the virus ingestion.

While all major production houses in Bollywood have already announced temporary suspension, the gates for Filmcity in Goregaon, Mumbai too will be locked down till further notice. This move forced many producers to shut down shooting two days before the given notice. While a few have completely stopped shooting, others have moved shooting to another place for two days before they go for a temporary break as per rules. Sources reveals, “Authorities at Filmcity have asked producers to wrap up shoot by today evening after which the gates will be locked.”

From Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka to Nazar 2, and others, the television industry will be coming to a standstill after this. In fact, launch of Star Plus show Anupama which stars Rupali Ganguly was also postponed given that the makers don’t have enough bank of episodes to run it. More over, if worse comes, the channel will have to re run episodes of the favourite shows.

