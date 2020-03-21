Coronavirus Effect: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 to re run; watch PROMO

In the view of coronavirus outbreak, Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13 will enjoy a re run.

India has been battling the coronavirus outbreak, like many other nations in the world. While more than 250 cases have been found in India alone, Italy has been the worst hit by the pandemic. With the shoot of Television soaps, films and web series have been shut down temporarily, broadcasters are now in a dilemma over lack of bank of episodes. In the midst, Colors has decided to re-run the episodes of Bigg Boss 13 which was a huge hit this year.

Last season of Bigg Boss which saw Sidharth Shukla bag the trophy, was a huge success on Television. From Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill's romance to Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's chemistry, 's love and hate relationship with Sidharth, the season had many moments. The channel has now released a new promo confirming the re-run for the reality show and we are sure many fans of the show might be excited, given the quarantine period in view of coronavirus pandemic.

Coming to the pandemic, the Indian Government has already urged people to stay home as much as possible. In an address to the nation recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to practice 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 wherein people will have to confine themselves to home from morning 7 to 9 PM. At 5, PM has requested people to come to their balconies and thank the medical staff and other people who are working for their spirited work.



