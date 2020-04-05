Coronavirus Effect: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi to return to TV; Here's when and where you can watch it

Popular sitcoms Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi are back on TV to drive away your boredom amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Here's when you can watch them.

Being indoors is boring, we understand. And now that we've already stayed in lockdown for more than 2 weeks, we all are getting restless. But we got to do what we got to do, right? Staying in isolation is the only way to curb the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic, so we have to manage it. But, not everything is bad. There's a good side to the Coronavirus lockdown also. We're getting to watch old dramas like Mahabharat and Ramayan and revisit the golden era. There's a piece of good news for all, as there is going be an addition to your watch list now.

Popular sitcoms Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi are returning on TV. Yes, you read that right! While most of us had been requesting to re-run the two rib-tickling comedy-drama again, looks like someone has finally heard our prayers! Satish Kaushik has confirmed this good news on Twitter and also shared details of the comeback. Making the big announcement, the actor said, 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi will be aired between 10 am and 12 noon on Star Bharat from Monday 6th April 2020.' Well, isn't this the best news so far to kill boredom?

Talking about the two shows, do I really need to introduce them? They enjoyed a massive and crazy fan following. And what's so special is that they are returning to the small screen after almost 18 long years. The channel also shared some glimpses of the show to share the happy news with audiences.

Take a look at Satish and the channel's tweets here:

Good news guys. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai & Khichadi will be aired between 10am and 12 noon onStar Bharat fom Monday 6th April’20. — satish shah (@sats45) April 4, 2020

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is a must watch for anyone looking for some smart, witty and enjoyable show. The show first aired in 2004. Maya Sarabhai's utter sophisticated vocabulary whilst dropping the sarcastic bombs, Indravadan's sassy remarks, Monisha's 'middle class' nature, Sahil getting sandwiched between mother and wife, and Roshesh's oh-so-dramatic poems. It is a complete entertainer. From exceptional comic timing among the lead cast to some spectacularly written characters and dialogues, it is not a show, but a feeling.

Khichdi was yet another family drama tickled our funny bones and gave a glimpse of a crazy-yet-loving family. From Hansa's illogical questions to Parful's unreasonable explanations, the show offers every bit of the humour you need in life right now. Are you excited to watch these shows re-running on TV from tomorrow? Let us know in the comment section below.

