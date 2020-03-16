Coronavirus: Ekta Kapoor is shaken by COVID 19; Feels self isolation will help her learn new things

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's how TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor is practicing self isolation as the world tries to fight Coronavirus.

The outbreak of the dangerous Coronavirus pandemic has created an alarming state all over the world. With its widespread, people are left in a state of fright and terror. After China, Italy, and the US, COVID-19 is also spreading in several parts of India at a rapid pace. To tackle this dreadful situation and the stop the virus from escalating further, many State Governments in India have called for a shutdown. A few days ago, the Maharashtra CM also announced that gym, theaters, malls and educational institutions will remain closed until March 31.

Not only this, but the officials are also advising people to stay back home and avoid public places as far as possible to not contract the disease. Following this, many helpline numbers have been started to aid people who are suspects of the virus or are facing similar symptoms. Most of the people are adhering to the Government's orders and practicing self-isolation to remain safe. And among them is TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor. Yes, the producer is shaken by the unrest that is going on in the world.

Just a few hours ago, Ekta took to her Instagram handle to share her feelings about the on-goings in the world due to Coronavirus and how she is keeping up with the idea of staying indoors. Ekta revealed that she is an upright outdoor person, but is managing to live in self-isolation now, owing to the guidelines. She is shocked to see the tragic outburst of the virus and how people are living in fear and panic. However, Ekta also feels that this new technique of self-isolation will help her learn something.

