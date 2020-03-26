Coronavirus Impact: Mahabharata and Ramayana to re run on TV during 21 days lockdown? Find Out

Are iconic mythology shows Mahabharata and Ramayana going to return to small screen amid the 21 days Coronavirus lockdown? Here's what we know.

India is under a 21-day lockdown as announced by PM Modi. While we are all practicing quarantine and obeying the PM's orders, most of us are already tired and bored of it. From playing games to reading books, from watching web series to indulging in creative skills, many have tried it all. But, we still have a long way to go. Now that new episodes of our beloved daily soap operas are not being run, Television show makers are doing all that they can keep their fans engaged and entertained.

It was only yesterday, that we learnt popular TV shows Kasamh Se, Brahmarakshas and others are going to return to small screens replacing some dramas temporarily. Now, we're some good news for people who like mythology shows. Well, looks like iconic shows Mahabharata and Ramayana will also make it to the small screen again amidst this Coronavirus lockdown. Yes, recently the CEO of Prasar Bharti, Shashi Shekhar, hinted towards the re-airing of the much-loved 80s drama.

All this happened after a social media user tweeted that there is a huge demand by people to re-telecast Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana and B R Chopra’s Mahabharata on DD National. Replying to this, Shashi wrote that they are working on the same with the and will come up with an update shortly. Well, does this mean that we will finally be able to enjoy Mahabharata and Ramayana on TV again?

Yes we are working on the same with the Rights Holders. Will update shortly. Stay tuned. https://t.co/2Jhjw2qD3s — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) March 25, 2020

Within moments of this tweet, internet users went gaga and expressed their happiness over the same. Some even wished to see Chanakya comeback to TV with these two shows. Well, it would be interesting to see if the user demands are full-filled or not. But we can't wait for the next announcement. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited about it? Let us know in the comment section below.

