Coronavirus India Lockdown: Stray animals to suffer; Karishma Tanna, Gauahar Khan urge people to feed them
The 21 days lockdown by the Indian Government has left everyone stressed. Even though the Government has assured that essentials goods and services will be available, the panic amongst the people is palpable. However, amid all the chaos, it is stray animals who have been suffering the most. For instance, recently animals were met with brutality after rumours suggested that it carried the coronavirus with them. However, all those rumours were quashed, much to everyone's relief. But, the animals continue to bear the brunt of this man-made crisis. How, if you wonder?
@karishmaktanna requests people to think about stray dogs during this difficult time @pinkvillatelly . . . #karishmatanna #karishmatannafans #actress #tv #tvstars #tvshows #tvedits #telly #quarantine #quarantinelife #corona #coronavirus #lockdown #straydogs #dogs #dogsofinstagram #pinkvilla #pinkvillatelly
Preeti Simoes, a producer, too mentioned about the same and urged people to not forget the pets and the strays while protecting themselves. "Keep yourself safe and the ones around too," Preeti said.
