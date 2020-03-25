Coronavirus India Lockdown: Stray animals to suffer; Karishma Tanna, Gauahar Khan urge people to feed them

Well, with the lockdown now, many fear what will happen to the stray dogs and cats who would be left unfed for long 21 days. Voicing this fear and urging people to take care of the strays around their locality, Karishma Tanna and Gauahar Khan spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively.

The 21 days lockdown by the Indian Government has left everyone stressed. Even though the Government has assured that essentials goods and services will be available, the panic amongst the people is palpable. However, amid all the chaos, it is stray animals who have been suffering the most. For instance, recently animals were met with brutality after rumours suggested that it carried the coronavirus with them. However, all those rumours were quashed, much to everyone's relief. But, the animals continue to bear the brunt of this man-made crisis. How, if you wonder?

Well, with the lockdown now, many fear what will happen to the stray dogs and cats who would be left unfed for long 21 days. Voicing this fear and urging people to take care of the strays around their locality, Karishma Tanna, who witnessed the poor conditions of stray on roads, told Pinkvilla, "We all have to make an extra effort. Nobody is thinking of how the stray dogs, cats are going to survive. WE really have to think about them and do a little extra for them. Eventually, they will die if we don't take care of them. Yesterday, full day I went down on roads and gave food to strays. They are not used to Pedigree dog food but in a few days they will because they will be hungry. I gave them water because it was so hot and they did not have water. The situation is bad, and I feel bad that they have to survive like that. We need to think about them too. In India, we need to be a little sensitive and help them survive too."



@karishmaktanna requests people to think about stray dogs during this difficult time

Gauahar too added to this, "Basically, I think if everyone is aware of the strays around them. At least, if you take the responsibility of feeding the animals near your area. Sanitize yourself and just feed them whenever possible without creating a nuisance for the surrounding. I think like this we can help them survive. Those little measures can really help them nourished."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by We are good bois (@gullybois) on Feb 27, 2020 at 3:37am PST

Preeti Simoes, a producer, too mentioned about the same and urged people to not forget the pets and the strays while protecting themselves. "Keep yourself safe and the ones around too," Preeti said.

What do you plan to do to make sure stray animals around your locality are fed properly? Leave us your comments.

