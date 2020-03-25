Coronavirus Lockdown: Kapil Sharma asks people to take lessons from hens and adhere to PM Modi's orders; WATCH

Kapil Sharma urged people to follow footsteps of hens and stay indoors during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Take a look.

In a view to curb the spread of Coronavirus , the Government of India has been putting various efforts. While officials had been requesting citizens to observe stay indoors, in the latest PM Narendra Modi has announced a countrywide lockdown. Speaking to the press yesterday, Modi announced a lockdown for 21 days , to prevent the deadly virus from spreading further. Barring essential commodities, everything else will be shut down until April 14, 2020.

However, as soon as the important announcement was made, people flooded the streets to shop for their requirements. This unreasonable and negligent behavior by the public did not go down with many. Seeing people still on the roads, popular comedian Kapil Sharma shared a cryptic video with a powerful message. He urged everyone to take lessons from hens and adhere to PM Modi's orders and stay in self-isolation to fight back the virus. He took to his Instagram handle to share a clip of hens who seen fetching food on the ground. But at the noise of the horn, they quickly rush back to their shelters. He captioned the same as, 'At least learn something from them only.'

Take a look at Kapil's message here:

Kapil has been making the most of his quarantine time with his friends and daughter. During the Janta Curfew, Kapil lauded the health professionals in a unique way. He held a jamming session with his bestie Mika Singh on his balcony and extended wishes to the medical staff and police officials.

A few days back, Kapil and his wife were seen chilling with Bharti Singh and some of their common friends, videos of which Mika shared on his social media. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kapil had revealed that he will spend this time with his cute little angle as he is often busy in shoots. What are your thoughts on Kapil's message? Let us know in the comment section below.

