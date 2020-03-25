Coronavirus Lockdown: Kasamh Se, Brahmarakshas, Kundali Bhagya and Kumum Bhagya to re run on TV

Here are some popular TV shows that will keep you busy and entertained during the 21 day lockdown due to Coronavirus. Read on.

Well, we don't need to tell you this, 'It's time to quarantine!' The Coronavirus outbreak has made our life go topsy-groovy. Staying home is not easy, we understand, but when the health of millions is at risk, isn't it least to ask for? In a drastic move, PM Narendra Modi yesterday announced a 21-day complete lockdown throughout the country. He not only urged people to stay indoors but also advised them to not panic, as together we can come of this crucial time. The nation now is under lockdown until the 14th of April. In the very first of many countries, India has taken this brave step to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, we cannot also ignore the fact that boredom is going to strike us in this long period. If you're finding ways to escape the boredom and lethargy, there are many things you can try. Start discovering a hidden talent, engage yourself in artistic or culinary skills, read some books or just watch something. Now, if you're wondering what to watch as TV shows have stopped airing new episodes, then worry not. We have a piece of good news for you!

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor brings back Sakshi Tanwar & Ram Kapoor on TV with Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat amid Coronavirus lockdown



Undoubtedly, you won't be able to catch the latest episodes, but you still enjoy old ones. Yes, Zee TV is all set to re-run old episodes from its popular shows and also bring some web shows on TV. They're doing all this to help you kill time and keep you entertained. So, don't step out, appreciate this special time to relive some iconic shows, because 'Old is Gold.'

Here's which show is going to re-run on TV:

1. Kasamh Se - Starring Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai in the lead, Kasam Se, had a great viewership. First aired on 6 January 2006, the show revolved around a unique concept. It ran for around 3 years before it bid adieu to the audiences. The story is about three sisters - Bani, Piya and Rano, and how their father's death they go to live with a famous and ruthless business tycoon, Udai Walia.

2. Brahmarakshas - Jaag Utha Shaitaan - With Krystle D’Souza, Parag Tyagi and Kishwer Merchant in the lead, this was a popular drama supernatural fiction series. It was loosely based on thriller film, Jaani Dushman and the western fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast. So, if you want to enjoy the Indian version of Beauty and the Beast, don't miss out on this.

ALSO READ: Sanjivani 2: 5 reasons why Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna's show is a delight to watch



3. Kundali Bhagya - A spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya, this one stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura. Not much to anyone's surprise, Kundali Bhagya has been reigning the TRP charts for long now. Uhmm, Karan and Preeta's magical love story surely tug many hearts.

4. Kumkum Bhagya - Well, this one needs no introduction. Starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, Kumkum Bhagya has been winning hearts for almost 6 years now. Abhi and Pragya's beautiful love story just cannot be missed!

5. Web shows on TV - First time in history, most-loved family web series, are going to be telecasted on Television. Yes! Karle Tu Mohabbat starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar will air from the air from 9 pm to 10 pm. Following this will be Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi starrer Baarish at 10 pm. Lastly, at 10.30 pm you can enjoy Mona Singh and Rohit Roy's love drama Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham members urge people to stay safe amid Coronavirus lockdown

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More