Coronavirus Lockdown: Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey urges fans to look at the bright side of being homebound

Amid the ongoing lockdown across the country, power couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey urged fans to stay home and remain positive in this crisis situation.

It’s been almost a week since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown across the country to curb the spread of coronavirus in India. Staying at home is becoming a restless practice for a major section of the society. After all, the fast running lives of the cities has come to a standstill with the lockdown. While there has been a wave of anxiety across the country amid coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, television couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have urged the fans to look at the positive side of staying at home and accept the lockdown supportingly.

In a conversation with Indian Express, the power couple urged the fans to act as responsible citizens and stay at home in this crisis situation as it is the need of the hour. “Right now, apart from social distancing, social and civic responsibility is also must. I know it’s difficult to stay at home the entire time but do take all the precautions. Right now, our irresponsible behaviour can create trouble not just for us but also for people around us,” they added. In fact, Ravi and Sargun talked about the benefits of staying indoors as the lockdown is giving one a chance to spend time with their respective families.

Furthermore, the duo also shared their quarantine plan during the lockdown and stated that they picking up new hobbies these days. Ravi stated, “We love travelling but that doesn’t mean we don’t like being at home. We are trying to pick up new hobbies. We are reading a lot, and then there are so many shows available on the internet.”

On the other hand, Sargun emphasised that the only we can help others it by staying at home, meditating and praying as much as we can along with staying positive. “It does get difficult to be active while staying indoors but to have strong immunity, you need to be fit. So, try doing some basic workout by watching videos online. I have also decided to learn dancing online,” she added.

Credits :Indian Express

