Coronavirus Lockdown: Stray animals inside Film City suffer due to no food; 90 TV producers come to rescue

Stray animals in FilmCity receive help from TV producers who come together to take care of them amid lockdown. Read on.

On Tuesday, we had reported how the stray animals inside the Film City complex have been left to fend for themselves, with no food or water in the vicinity. Their state was getting worse by the day, and that's when one of the watchmen reached out to the producers and actors. Preeti Simoes, producer, lead an initiative shortly after receiving a call from the watchman explaining how the animals are not getting food with the sets being shut. She reached Film City this morning and with the help of 90 TV producers, also joined by Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan, provided food to the stray animals there.

About the same, she told Pinkvilla, "Yesterday, we got a call from Film City watchmen, saying that no one is feeding the animals because to enter the film city, one needed police permission and the NGOs intending to help didn't reach there. What happens is most of the animals who are on streets can still survive on the garbage that piles up outside but in Film City, once the sets are shut, there is no garbage also being accumulated, so they had been dying of hunger. And, except one or two sets, there was no dog food available with the watchman on sets."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (@pinkvillatelly) on Apr 15, 2020 at 6:34am PDT

About the #SaveThePaws initiative and all the TV producers coming together, Preeti shared, "Today, I went there personally and we did an entire run-through of all sets and we found dogs, cats, monkeys, pigeons who were hungry. I then posted on the Producers group that we have and urged them to come forward for this. 90 producers of television (including Rajan Shahi, Kavita Barjatiya, Fazila from SoL, Sandeep Sikcand, Saurabh Tiwari) and a few actors (Bharti Singh, Roopali Ganguly, , Karishma Tanna, Monalisa) came together and within 4 hours, a donation drive was held and we collected enough money to buy over 800 kg of dog food and we have handed over 20-30 kg packets to each set's watchman and giving them the duty and responsibility of feeding them."

Farah Khan too has been supporting the cause. Her daughter, Anya, has been sketching and she has sold all the 75 sketches for 1000 Rs and collected around 75 K which she has donated for strays.

Kudos to the industry! This is one of the rare times when the producers show a united front and we are extremely proud!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×