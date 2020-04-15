Coronavirus Lockdown: Stray animals inside Film City suffer due to no food; 90 TV producers come to rescue
On Tuesday, we had reported how the stray animals inside the Film City complex have been left to fend for themselves, with no food or water in the vicinity. Their state was getting worse by the day, and that's when one of the watchmen reached out to the producers and actors. Preeti Simoes, producer, lead an initiative shortly after receiving a call from the watchman explaining how the animals are not getting food with the sets being shut. She reached Film City this morning and with the help of 90 TV producers, also joined by Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan, provided food to the stray animals there.
About the #SaveThePaws initiative and all the TV producers coming together, Preeti shared, "Today, I went there personally and we did an entire run-through of all sets and we found dogs, cats, monkeys, pigeons who were hungry. I then posted on the Producers group that we have and urged them to come forward for this. 90 producers of television (including Rajan Shahi, Kavita Barjatiya, Fazila from SoL, Sandeep Sikcand, Saurabh Tiwari) and a few actors (Bharti Singh, Roopali Ganguly, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Tanna, Monalisa) came together and within 4 hours, a donation drive was held and we collected enough money to buy over 800 kg of dog food and we have handed over 20-30 kg packets to each set's watchman and giving them the duty and responsibility of feeding them."
Farah Khan too has been supporting the cause. Her daughter, Anya, has been sketching and she has sold all the 75 sketches for 1000 Rs and collected around 75 K which she has donated for strays.
Kudos to the industry! This is one of the rare times when the producers show a united front and we are extremely proud!
